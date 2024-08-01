Jerry Eugene Odom Obit

Jerry Eugene Odom, age 82 of Chipley, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 27, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 19, 1941 in Chipley, FL to the late Joe Odom and Annie Myrle (Tharp) Odom.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Amy Odom. Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce (McQueen) Odom of Chipley, FL, one son, Mark Odom and wife Corey, two grandsons, Konner and Graem Odom and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Services to start at 3:00 P.M. Reverend Dave Hingson will be officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

