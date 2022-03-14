Jerry C. Green Obit

Jerry C. Green, 79 of Bonifay, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born March 30, 1942 in Fort Pierce, Florida to Bob Chapman Green and Edie Marie Smith. A fifth generation Floridian, Jerry retired as the Battalion Chief of the St. Lucie County Fire District before moving to the Panhandle in 1999. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida and was also a former deacon at Blue Lake Baptist Church. Jerry was an outdoorsman and conservationist who thoroughly enjoyed spending time deer hunting and working his land planting trees and native habitat. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and will be sorely missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Bob and Edie Green; brother: Ray Green.

He is survived by his loving wife: Dora Ann Green of Bonifay, FL; sons: David Green (Cathy) of Okeechobee, FL, Brian Green (Michelle) of Fort Pierce, FL; daughter: Sharon Peters (Ivan) of Bonifay, FL; brother: Bob Green(Patsy) of Harrison, TN; 9 grandchildren: Meagan Green, Breanna Duckworth, Brittney Green, Brooke Green, Bridget Green, Grayson Peters, Harlie Peters, Christopher Zeh, Justin Zeh; and great grandchild: Kemma Green.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 11 AM March, 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Mike Orr and Chaplain Tommy Neiman officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors of Covenant Hospice for their care during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in his honor to Covenant Hospice, 4050 Lafayette Street, #G, Marianna, Florida 32446.