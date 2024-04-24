Jeanette Carmody Obit

“Hope Mills, NC – Mrs. Jeanette Cecile deCailleux Romero Sanson Carmody was reborn into eternal life with God in Heaven on, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 3:55 Eastern time at Woodhaven Nursing Center, Lumberton, NC. Cecile died peacefully surrounded by the love of family.

Cecile was born 3 January 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, to Angel Albert Romero Sanson and Maria Yolande Narcissa deCailleux. She married her husband Thomas Richard Carmody on 5 June 1954 in Palenville, NY. They were married 54 years when her husband joined our lord. They were blessed with 11 children from their union. There were 5 generations living at the time of her death.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Richard Carmody, her parents, her sister Yolanda, and three brothers, Henry, Peter, and Louis, as well as her eldest son John.

She is survived by her children George (Constance) Carmody of Wheeler, NY, Brian (Irene) Carmody of Hope Mills, NC, Patricia Carmody Fair of Bonifay, FL, Maureen (Thomas) Hudson of Flagler Beach, FL, Keith (Lynette) Carmody of Rothschild, WI, Theresa (Steven) Rogers of Tallassee, AL, Joseph (Christine) Carmody of Ojai, CA, Kirk (Grace) Carmody of Cape Coral, FL, Lorna (Cecil) Emerson, of Roseville, CA, and Clover (Joseph) Szmutko, of Harvest, AL; 23 grandchildren and 6 step grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

As a young child she lived in Brooklyn, NY. At the age of 7 she moved with her family to Trinidad, British West Indies. Where they lived for the next 10 years. She attended St. Josephs Girl’s Roman Catholic School in Port of Spain She worked in a bank at the age of 16 and was an account verification clerk who used fingerprints to verify account holders. She returned to the United States at the age of 17 and lived in Catskill, NY, where she finished her high school education. She worked as a seamstress in the Ship Mill, which she did not enjoy. She met her husband Thomas Richard Carmody from Delhi, New York, on a bus trip.

The number one love of her life was Jesus Christ, and then her husband, then music. After living in many places, she settled in Chipley Florida, where the family started a small farm. She worked as a nurse’s aide for most of her adult working career. Later in her life she became an ordained minister and had a jail house ministry of which she was very proud. Through that ministry she helped a lot of young men and women.

Cecile’s life revolved around her faith in Christ and her family. She enjoyed “her dream” to travel and see all her children. She was blessed in her later years to live for a time with several