Jean D. Christmas Obit

Jean D. Christmas, age 71 of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 17, 1951 to the late James P. Graham and Delores (Skaggs) Graham in Prentiss, MS.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Al Christmas, one son, Richard “Ricky” Christmas, one brother, Calvin Gates, two sisters, Billy Jean Mason, Hattie Nell Prine and one grandchild.

Survivors include four sons, Randy Christmas, James “Tony” Christmas, John “Phillip” Christmas, Luan Ngyuyen, one daughter, Jan Christmas Cawley, two sisters, Faye Broom, Donis Fortenberry, ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for Visitation Saturday afternoon from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with the Funeral Service to follow. Interment will be held at Piney Grove Cemetery in Cottondale, FL.

