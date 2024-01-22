Jaunell Smith Owens Obit

Jaunell Smith Owens, age 81, of Chipley, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 22, 1942 in Wausau, FL to the late Newton Smith and Lillie Mae (Thomas) Smith.

She is survived by her five children: Tessera Owens Ward, Thomas Owens and wife Angela, Ken Owens and wife Teresa, Scott Owens and wife Kayla and Jenny Strickland and husband Tracy. She has 12 grandchildren: Shanna Gillispie, Samantha Westbrook, Shawn Owens, Cameron Owens, Wade Owens, Cierra Owens, Isabella Kelley, Bria Cannizzaro, Chelsey Owens, Zander Owens, Casey Strickland and Chase Strickland. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, one brother, Emmitt Smith, two sisters, Laurell Harvey and Mary Ellen Barnes.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Wausau Assembly of God Church. Visitation will start at 10:00 A.M. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Danny Burns and Danny Jackson officiating. Interment will be held at Wausau memorial Gardens Cemetery

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net