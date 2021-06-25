Jarrett obit

Keith Jarrett, age 57, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Keith was born in Peoria, IL, to the late Kefton Jarrett and Lorine Harris. Moving to Jackson County in 1996, Keith was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, hangout with friends, and floating down the Chipola River.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kefton Jarrett and Lorine Harris; wife, Laura Kay Jarrett; and brother, Dannie Jarrett.

Keith is survived by son, Michael Jarrett and wife, Lindsey of Bainbridge, GA; daughter, Alana Winskey of Del City, OK; sisters, Patti Niebuhr (Michael) of Peoria, IL, Tonya Brown (Mark) Of Harrisburg, AR, Katina Keel (Dustin) of Cabot, AR; sister-in-law, Lakota Sheawa (Rob) of Dothan, AL; grandchildren, Alyson Porter, Kristofer Porter, Jr., Alyza Porter, Emanuel, Emelia, Harley, Noah, Connor, and Michaela Jarrett; as well as one great-grandchild, Kaylani Bryant; and a host of special friends who spent the most time with him in the end.

A memorial service will be from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. CST, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Citizens Lodge Park, 4574 Lodge Dr. Marianna, FL 32446. Dress casual and drop in with opportunities to share your stories.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.