Jane Saunders Potter Obit

Jane Saunders Potter died peacefully January 28, 2024, at St. James Place in Baton Rouge, LA, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She will be remembered by many, especially her daughters, as a woman who handled every situation with confidence, charm, and grace.

She was born in Geneva County, AL, and graduated from high school there before attending the University of Alabama. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Teaching brought her to Chipley, FL, where she met her husband and love of her life, J. Allen Potter. She was by all accounts a favorite among her students at Chipley High School. She taught English and journalism.

She took breaks from teaching when her three children were born, but returned to the classroom once they were in all in school. From the classroom she joined the Panhandle Area Educational Cooperative. While there she wrote language arts curriculum, traveled the state teaching other educators, and compiled and secured multiple grants that made it possible for PAEC to implement many important programs with statewide impacts.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she served in many leadership roles and taught Sunday School for various age groups. She planned many summer MYF Youth Weeks packed with adrenaline pumping activities, for which she afforded the clergy plausible deniability…

Her yard was her pride and joy. She loved wandering through nurseries and garden shows looking for something special and unique to showcase in one of her flowerbeds.

She was an active member of the Washington County Friends of the Library. As program chair, she enjoyed the challenge of seeking out innovative authors to come and present their work to the membership. She was also a member of the Chipley Women’s Club.

She loved the game of Bridge. She played almost weekly with a group of friends and participated in bridge tournaments that brought her together with others from surrounding communities.

She loved no place better than Grayton Beach, a place where she spent her summers since childhood.

An avid college football supporter, supporting Alabama and proudly proclaiming “Roll Tide” was a part of her life up until the end.

Her greatest joy came when her three grandchildren were born. She lived to treat them to lunch at Gloria’s Tea Room and shopping trips to Stage Department Store.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years J. Allen Potter, her son Wesley Allen Potter, and two sisters Joyce Brannon and Grace Thomas.

She is survived by her daughters Margaret Potter Duggar of Baton Rouge and Grace Potter Lovett of Panama City, FL; two sons-in-law Chuck Duggar and Van Lovett; three grandchildren, Marygrace Duggar Smith (Thomas) of Memphis, TN, Allen Duggar of Charleston, SC, and Emory Duggar of Lawrence, KS; one great granddaughter, Margery Jane Smith; and her beloved baby brother Alva Cater Saunders Jr. of Evergreen, AL.

The family would like to especially thank caregivers, past and present, at St. James Place and the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 3, 2 p.m., at the Methodist Church in Chipley with visitation to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. www.hospicebr.org or by mail at The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806