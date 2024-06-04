James Marlon Deal Obit

James Marlon Deal was born August 2, 1945 and passed from this life May 30, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family. James who was known to many as “Bubba Deal” was a loving father, Poppy and friend to many.

James was born to Wesley and Annie Mae Deal. He served in the United States Navy as a Seabee serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, and was a lifetime member of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers as a Master Journeyman Electrician. He married Betty Creamer Deal and together had two daughters, Kelly and Amy. James was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt and spend time with his granddaughters, Morgan, Emma, and Harper.

James was preceded in death by his mother and father, Annie Mae and Wesley Deal, sister, Gloria Deal, brother, Earl Deal, and loving wife Betty Deal.

His memory will be forever held in the hearts of his surviving daughters, Kelly Deal and Amy Rogers (Ray); son, JD Kilgore (Delisha); grandchildren; Morgan Mincey, Emma Rogers, Harper Rogers, Tice Kilgore; and sister-in-law Dell Lampp. He also had special friends, Paula Johnson and family, as well as caregiver Naquitta O’neal who held special places in his heart.

A special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice for the care and comfort provided.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 8, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Emerald Coast Hospice in his memory.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

