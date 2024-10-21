James Leslie Spence Obit

James Leslie Spence, age 52 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at his home. He was born on September 27, 1972 in LaGrange, GA to the Curtis Leslie Spence and Louvern (Monk) Spence.

He was an avid baseball fan, not one team particular just the game of baseball. He also enjoyed the outdoors, old westerns and his dog, Twobelow.

James is preceded in death by his father and one son, Nolan C. Spence, He is survived by his mother, two sons, Jamie Spence of Vernon, FL, Jakob Spence of Vernon, FL, one sister, Joan Chaffin and husband Brian and their two children Addison and Avery of Nolensville, TN and numerous cousins and other loving family.

A Graveside Service will be held to Honor James’s life on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. There will be a Visitation for friends at 9:30 A.M. with the Funeral Service starting at 10:00 A.M.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net