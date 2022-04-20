James “Jimmy” Finch Obit

James “Jimmy” Finch, 72 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on April 16, 2022 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was born on November 19, 1949 in Wausau, FL to Patrick Finch and Emma Norton. Jimmy had been a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, and he worked as the Waste Water Treatment Operator for the State of Florida. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wausau, FL and the Shriners Club in Chipley, FL. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Patrick and Emma Finch; daughter: Stephanie Shouppe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years: Sheila Finch of Chipley, FL; mother in law: Marie Trammell of Chipley, FL; daughter: Heather Atkins of Bonifay, FL; brothers: Rex Finch of Wausau, FL, Gerald Finch (Ann) of Milton, FL; sisters: Flossie Collins (Kerrie) of Chipley, FL, Serena Carter (Joe) of Wausau, FL; Lisa of LaFayette, GA; grandchildren: Cameron Shouppe (Alexis), Caleb Shouppe; great grandchildren: Faith Shouppe, Presley Shouppe; sister in law: Cherie Lipford of Chipley, FL, Gidget Bolen (Mike) of Beckley, WV; brother in law: William Bryan Trammell of Bonifay, FL, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that loved him dearly.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022 at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida.. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.