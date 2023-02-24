James “Jimmy” Boyett Obit

James Lorin Boyett (Jimmy) passed from this life on Tuesday, February 22, 2023, surrounded by a host of loved ones. He was 77 years old. He entered this life on August 25, 1945, to James Marvin (Slim) Boyett and Mincie Wilson Suggs Boyett of Vernon, Florida. He was the eldest brother of a sibling group of 6. His younger days were filled with hard times, yet he always managed to overcome and was driven to work hard and provide for himself and the family that he and his wife Frankie would create.

He was very active in sports in his youth, excelling in football, for Vernon High School, making great memories that he would tell stories about for many years to come. As an adult his love of sports would continue, and he would add slow pitch softball to his repertoire. He played on a few men’s teams and would go on to also coach a women’s slow pitch softball team. Not to be overshadowed by football and softball, there was his love of competitive bass fishing. He participated in tournaments all over the southeast and was a member of the Washington County Bass Club.

In 1964 he married the love of his life Mary Frances (Frankie) Smith, and they welcomed their firstborn son Shawn to the family a few years later. Their brood would end up with three, with the addition of daughter Shawna, who he lovingly referred to as “Lucy,” and youngest son, Will. Jimmy loved his family and worked endless hours to provide the best life possible for them. He worked in many different fields, before settling into his career of laying floor covering. He was a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s office, working in the jail and on road patrol. He also did general construction, out of state at times, in his younger years. Many stories can be remembered of randomly driving by places and him stating, “I helped build that,” or “I laid the floor in that house,” or “One time, I stopped a fella right over there,” he ALWAYS had a story to tell. He loved his family, he loved to provide, but he also loved people. He didn’t cut you much slack, but deep down the love was there, even when masked by a tough exterior. He would come to the aid of those who needed an extra hand, and even served the city he loved and called home, as a part of the Vernon City Council. He met many over the years of entering into homes and businesses on account of his floor covering expertise. He was always on the cutting edge of new floor styles and techniques. He was a wizard with carpet and tile, and was laying laminate floor, before laminate floor was cool. He passed on his trade to several of the men in his family, including brother, sons, nephews, grandsons and many “helpers” he had along the journey that wound up making a living for themselves and their families for years to come, as they would go on to build their own companies from the seeds that Jimmy had planted. One thing he took pride in outside of family, was his work and reputation. Even when you don’t have lots of money and the finest things in life, you always have your name. Jimmy’s name meant something in sports, and in his job, and will forever mean so much in the life of his family and friends. People to this day still talk about “how great my floor turned out, because Jimmy Boyett did it.”

His later years were spent working, caring for the love of his life, Frankie, after her sickness, fishing, and loving on grandbabies, and GREAT grandbabies, nieces and nephews, and the greats of those as well. The older he got, the more everything else seemed to fade away, and what he was going to leave behind elevated in status, even more than before. He was always so concerned about the state of the world, and what these precious kids were going to have to grow up in, something he wished more people were concerned about. He was always a fierce protector over his family throughout the years and would come to their defense in a moment’s notice. However, when the strength of a young man begins to fade and only the wisdom of an old man remains, you must find different means to protect. That way was in raising awareness, and most of the time, you’d never know he was doing it. He would ask you a question, to get you thinking, and thus, sow the life lessons that you needed to continue in your life, and make it better for the ones around you. He will be sorely missed, by those who knew and loved him. A Jimmy-sized hole will remain in the hearts of those who committed to understand him, to those who “saw” him, and to those who didn’t let the “tough-guy” exterior cheat them out of a relationship with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Slim and Mincie Boyett, his siblings, Dorothy Douglas and Laura (Olene) Brewer, son in law, Tony Faison, and his beloved wife, Frankie Boyett.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three children Shawn Boyett, Shawna Faison, and Will Boyett. Then there were those he loved more fiercely than us all, his grandchildren, Samantha (Seth) Ward, Lynn Barnes, Liz (Robby) Lira, Dakota Boyett, McKenzie (Shaina) Prevatt, Shane Boyett, Ridge Faison, Derek Boyett, Riley Thomas, and Calum Boyett. Great grandchildren Ellie and Emberly Ward, Kelton Boyett, Karsyn and Emersyn Prevatt, and one more precious boy on the way. Siblings Billy Boyett, Benny (Rodney) (Gina) Boyett, and Dennis (Kim) Boyett. A host of nieces and nephews and all the greats to go with them.

There are a few special individuals that the family would like to recognize for the care and honor of our father. First, his best friend, Larry Land, who helped work with him, fished with him, and went and visited him in his time of sickness. You were there for it all, thank you! His nurse, April Castaneda, who was faithful in her service to give him heart felt care, and even called to check on him when she was off duty, or he was in a different town. Your kindness and care haven’t gone unnoticed. You held a very special place in his heart, and, therefore, will always hold one in ours. Thank you!

Visitation for Jimmy Boyett will be Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Holmes Valley Community Church, 3685 Reno Drive, Vernon. Services will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the same location with graveside to follow at New Hope UMC church on Hwy 79, New Hope. Pastors Josh and Cody Boyett and Mr. Jerry Tyre will be officiating the ceremonies. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Pall Bearers include: Larry Land, Perry Steverson, Dakota Boyett, Shane Boyett, Ridge Faison, and Derek Boyett.