James Hall Smith Obit

James Hall Smith, age 77, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2024 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1946 in Crystal River, FL to the late James F. Smith and Hazel P. (Sims) Smith.

James moved to the Chipley area in 1971. He and his wife Pat were the owners and operators of High Plumbing here in Chipley from 1985 until retirement in 2015. He was a very hard working, loving, generous, sentimental and funny man. He was loved and respected by many.

Along with his parents James is preceded in death by his son, David Smith. Survivors include, his loving wife, Patricia (Brown) Smith of Chipley, FL, one son, Jamey Smith and wife Sherry of Chipley, FL, sister, Jackie Farrar of Cairo, GA, two granddaughters, Emily Smith of New Brockton, AL, Bryanna Skerritt, and one great granddaughter, Mavery Faulk. He is also survived by his niece, Connie Parmer of Cairo, GA, two great nephews, Thomas and Tyler Farrar of Cairo, GA and numerous other great nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net