James Eddie Newsome Obit

James Eddie Newsome, 68 of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2023, at Jackson Hospital.

Eddie was born October 28, 1954, in Chipley, Florida to James Newsome and Mable Carter. He was a lifelong residence of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marianna, Florida. He loved watching football and wrestling, especially the Gators, Raiders, and Green Bay Packers. Eddie came to know the Lord in his later years but embraced his knowledge of Christ after joining the First United Methodist Church. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Mable Newsome; father-in-law: E.H Christmas; mother- in -law: Evie Jean Christmas; aunt: Odis Newsome.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Debbie Newsome of Marianna, FL; sister: Patricia Alewine Toller-McKinley (Patric) of Crestview, FL; nieces: Melissa Smith (Tim) of Lincolnton, NC, Rachel Guillo (Zeppi) of East Haslet, TX, Jessica Christmas of Dallas, TX; nephews: Tyson Toller (Jen) of Crestview, FL, Trent Toller (Tawnya) of Leneka, KS, Jason Harris (Jen) of Pace, FL; sister in laws: Sandra Brockway of Lincolnton, NC, Wanda Harris (Roy) of Pace, FL; brother in law: Steve Christmas (Suzette) of Cottondale, FL; God son: Geoff McKenzie of Freeport, FL; devoted friends: Jeanne Pierce (Richard Jackson) of Marianna, FL.

Service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Marianna, FL with Pastor Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in Ferguson Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45AM at the church for visitation.