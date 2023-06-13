James Donnie Parker Obit

James Donnie Parker, 74 of Altha, passed from this life on June 11, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on July 24, 1948, in Houston County, Alabama to JL Parker and Ludi McCroan. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, James served his country as a Navy Seabee. He owned and operated Parker Heating and Cooling in Panama City, Florida for over 50 years. James enjoyed spending his time outdoors fishing and working with his boys. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: JL and Ludi Parker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years: Vickie Parker of Altha, FL; sons: James Donald Parker (Tanya) of Altha, FL, James Kevin Parker (Melissa) of Blountstown, FL; grandsons: Reeve Garrett, James Cameron.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4 PM Friday, June 16, 2023 at his residence,22875 Northwest Parker Lane, Altha, Florida. Obert Funeral in Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Emerald Coast Hospice.