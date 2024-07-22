James Burton Kent Obit

James Burton Kent, 75, of Cottondale, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 21, 2024, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Burton was born September 6, 1948 to Clarence Wesley Kent and Edna (Dilmore) Kent.

He was a draftsman and professional land surveyor, having spent the majority of his career with the Florida Department of Transportation, retiring in 2014 after nearly 30 years of service.

He met Martha Bowen in the Spring of 1970 at Christo’s Five & Dime in downtown Chipley, Florida, where Martha’s mother was the manager. It was love at first sight, and the couple married just three months later, a bond that would stand the test of time, even after Martha’s passing nearly 52 years later in 2022.

Burton was an amateur radio enthusiast, holding an Extra Class ham radio license with the call sign of KN4SV and was active on the two-meter net with the Chipola Amateur Radio Club.

He was known for his quick wit and clever humor, and his grandchildren say a core memory is their PawPaw’s table blessing catch-phrase, where he would follow-up the closing, “Amen” by saying, “Play Ball.”

He enjoyed tinkering with electronics, having recently repaired several radios from the 1930s and 40s. Simply put, he had a brilliant mind and a kind heart.

Burton was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved Martha, and their daughter, Marsha Kent Rodriguez.

He is survived by his sister, Jerrie Kent Pate; his children, Jonathan Kent and Carol Kent; eight grandchildren: Amber Patino (Justin), Taylor Perryman (Brandon), Hannah Collins (Dwinnon), Loren (Mattie) Kent, Aidan Wilson, Alexander Kent, Justin Kent, and Wesley Kent; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The Chipola Amateur Radio Club performed a final roll call for Burton during the July 22 two-meter net meeting, and KN4SV has signed off for the final time.

Burton’s words of wisdom to those who will miss him would be to “remember your blessings.” In the words of a great man, “Play ball!”

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. with the service to follow at 10:00 A.M. Reverend Jonathan Taylor will be officiating the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net