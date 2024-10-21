James Arthur Suggs Obit

James Arthur Suggs, age 87 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at his home. He was born on May 4, 1937 in Sarasota, FL to the James Alexander Suggs and Avie Lou (Willis) Suggs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Gene Lee Suggs, two brothers, Smitty Willis, Bert Suggs, two sisters, June Willis and Louise Willis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Suggs of Chipley, FL, one son, David Suggs and wife Cheri of St. Petersburg, FL, one daughter, Alicia Foley and husband Robert of Portland, TN, one daughter in law, Kelly Suggs of Camp Verde, AZ, seven grandchildren, Jessica Thomas (Eric), Caitlyn Suggs, Anthony Smith (Ashley), Alayna Foley, Isaiah Foley, Torri Espinso (Frankie), Jamie Suggs and five great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Sand Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service following at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net