James A. “Bubba” McNeil Obit

If you did not know when Bubba McNeill entered a room, just wait for him speak. As loud and boisterous as he was known, Bubba was also known for his kindness, gentleness and unending generosity. Bubba was born January 21, 1935, to Maybelle & James S. McNeill in Chipley, FL, and graduated from Chipley High School in 1952. In the same year, he moved to Belle Glade, Florida, where he went to work at A. Duda & Sons. After leaving A. Duda, and working for Sam Knight Farms, he decided to work with his Uncle Robert at Watson Farms. From that time, Bubba’s agriculture businesses have involved farming jobs with every agricultural entity in south Florida, traveling as far as Wisconsin to de-tassel and harvest sweet corn. In 1959 – 1962, he was drafted into the US Army and went to the 82nd Airborne Jump School and became a paratrooper. While stationed at Fort Bragg, he held the rank of E5 Supply Sergeant. He met his wife Barbara at the Godwin Heights Baptist Church in Lumberton, North Carolina. In 1962 they were married in Dillon, South Carolina, celebrating 59 Years together. In 1971, he began his own labor contracting company, McNeill Contracting, Inc., which today has grown into Chosen Ag Services, focusing on sugar cane cutting and planting & sweet corn harvesting.

Bubba is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; their 3 children: Shannon (Christa), Reagan (Greg) and Shane (Tonya); 10 grandchildren: Robby (Katelyn), Justin, Jordan, Jaci, Morgan, Meagan, Zachary (Cara), Ramzie, Kennedie and Jesse; and 7 great-grandchildren: Aleah, Aislynn, Adley, Jason, Camille, Zion & Ezekiah.

Of his many contributions to the Belle Glade community, Bubba was an Elk’s Club Member, A 32nd Degree Mason, Past President of the Christian Day School PTA, Past President of the Christian Day School athletic organization, Cub Scout & Boy Scout Troop Leader from 1976 – 1981, noted contributor to the US Department of Labor’s National Occupational Information Network (O*NET) Data Collection Program, Past President of the Executive Board of the Belle Glade Alliance Church where he was an active member and congregant. Funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Fl on Tuesday, 1/18/22 and a graveside service was held at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Fl on Thursday, 1/20/22. He will be greatly missed.