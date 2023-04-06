Jacky Joe Miles Obit

Jacky Joe Miles, 60, of Graceville passed away, Friday, March 31, 2023, following a sudden illness.

Jacky affectionately known to many as “Coach Jacky” was born in Graceville on November 19, 1962. A 1980 graduate of Graceville High School and Valedictorian of his class, Jacky began coaching around 1996. He was presently working as a forklift driver for Family Dollar Distribution in Marianna. Jacky had a strong impact on many of his players and taught them to always be as good as they could be on the field and in life. Jacky enjoyed the farm life, especially the cows, but most of all spending quality time with his family and grandchildren.

Survived by his parents Billy Joe and Shirley Rogers Miles, three sons Justin (Jordan) Miles, Graceville, Jacky (Caroline) Miles, Jr., Knoxville, TN, Ja’caiden Miles, Dothan, AL, daughter Jacklyn (Caleb Mathews) Miles, Leesburg, GA, three grandchildren Greyson Miles, Ella Grace Miles, Sawyer Miles, brother Devon (Debbie) Miles, sister JoAnn Potts, Graceville, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of His Life will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Damascus Baptist Church with Bro. Joey Jacobs officiating. To honor Coach Jacky, there will be reserved seating for all his former players and coaches. The burial will follow in Springhill Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at Damascus Baptist Church Thursday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Flowers are accepted or the family request those wishing to make a lasting memorial to the City of Graceville Recreation Department P.O. Box 637 Graceville, Florida 32440, to go to new batting cages.