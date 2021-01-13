Jackson Hospital’s New Year Baby arrives

Jackson Hospital presents its 2021 New Year’s baby, Joshua Grayson Powell, son of Ms. Lauren McDonald and Mr. Joshua Powell. Grayson will also be welcomed by his two sisters, Milee and Briar.

Board certified OB/GYN, Dr. Orlando Muniz, FACOG, delivered 7lbs, 10.4 oz. Grayson on January 4 at 1:11pm. Dr. Muniz, along with Dr. Anthony Dorbu, Michelle Baber, APRN, and Jackie Bard, APRN practice OB/GYN in the Hudnall Medical Building office location, 4230 Hospital Drive, Suite 209, Marianna, Florida, and can be reached at (850) 526-6711.

Mom, Lauren, and Dad, Joshua, of Alford commented that the care and attention they received at Jackson Hospital was amazing. They both complimented the maternal care department on their teamwork and bedside manner.

Jackson Hospital presented Grayson and his parents with a cartload of goodies. Jackson Hospital provided a case of diapers, wipes, and a $100 Walmart Gift Card. A kind community member gifted a beautiful handmade blanket as she does for every New Year’s baby born at Jackson Hospital.

Melanie Sellers, RN, Jackson Hospital’s Director of Maternal/Child Nursing, says, “We are so proud to welcome Joshua Grayson to our community and wish only the best for a bright future for him.” OB/GYN physicians, Dr. Orlando Muniz and Dr. Anthony Dorbu, along with Family Medicine Physician Dr. Leisa Bailey of Bonifay, FL, deliver about 500 babies a year at Jackson Hospital, the region’s only community hospital with Obstetrics services.

The four board-certified Pediatricians on staff at Jackson Hospital are Dr. Doyle Bosse, Dr. Melissa Caraballo, Dr. George Sanchez, Dr. Tom Sherrel and Dr. MaryBeth Melvin.

Jackson Hospital offers full-service OB/GYN care and would be proud to be part of your family. Jackson Hospital is one of only two statutory rural hospitals in Florida continuing to offer obstetric (OB) services. Director of Maternal/Child Services, Mrs. Melanie Sellers, RN, says “We are so proud to be the friendly, community hospital offering OB; each new baby brings a bright future for the greater Jackson County region.”