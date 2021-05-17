Jackson Hospital’s Infection Preventionist completes certification

The Administration of Jackson Hospital congratulates Kaye Robinson, BSN, Infection Preventionist, for completing the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control (CIC) Examination.

The CIC is a national board exam provided by the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. The CIC credential identifies healthcare professionals who have demonstrated mastery of knowledge needed to practice infection prevention and control. Achievement of the CIC qualification is a significant milestone in the Infection Prevention Competency Model by representing the career transition point from novice to proficient and shows dedication to professional growth. Once certified, the CIC credential is valid for a five-year period from the year it is attained.

Mrs. Robinson has been with Jackson Hospital for over five years. Her knowledge and expertise is such an asset to our healthcare institution. She also played an integral role in the past year keeping the hospital staff abreast of everything COVID. “I am so proud of Kaye for obtaining this certification. Her hard work and dedication is much appreciated,” remarks Jim Platt, CEO.