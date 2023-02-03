Jackson Hospital Names Empolyee Of The Year 2022

Samantha Brown is Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Year 2022

February 3, 2023 Marianna, FL – Samantha Brown is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Year 2022. Ms. Brown has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for over six years.

Samantha was taken by surprise when named 2022 Employee of the Year at a celebration held earlier this week. She commented, “I am blessed to be able to help and assist patients. I also work with the most caring and compassionate team, Jeremy, Disiree and Cindy.” Samantha also stated, “Someone wise once told me that all you can do in life is TRY.” Samantha was recognized for brightening the lives of the patients in the Infusion Center with personalized t-shirts and assisting with transportation.

Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, stated, “Samantha is an outstanding employee, always going above and beyond. She truly cares so much for the patients who visit our Infusion Center. We are proud to have her as part of our team at Jackson Hospital.”

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter, a celebration with Administration and all employees is held to recognize the top nominees at which time Employee of the Quarter will be named. The Employee of the Year is chosen by the Administrative Council from the previously recognized Employee of the Quarter.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Samantha Brown and thanks her along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629