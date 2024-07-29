Jackson Hospital Honors Employees of the Quarter

July 29, 2024- Marianna, FL – Pilya Chaney and Rameya Pinkard, valued members of the Chipola Quick Care-Alford team, have been recognized as Jackson Hospital’s Employees of the Quarter. Chaney has dedicated eight years to Jackson Hospital, while Pinkard has contributed nearly four.

The duo was selected for their exceptional compassion and care demonstrated towards a homeless patient. The patient, new to the clinic and in clear need of assistance, received unwavering support from Chaney and Pinkard. They went above and beyond by purchasing essential clothing for the patient and providing personal hygiene assistance. The patient left the clinic feeling refreshed and immensely grateful for their kindness.

“Pilya and Rameya exemplify the outstanding caliber of our staff,” said Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital. “Their selflessness in helping a vulnerable patient is truly inspiring. They are dedicated employees who consistently demonstrate kindness towards patients and colleagues alike.”

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter a celebration with administration and all employees is held to recognize the top nominees at which time Employee of the Quarter is named.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Pilya and Rameya and thanks them along with every employee, volunteer, and medical staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.