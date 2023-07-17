Jackson Hospital Foundation’s Annual Gala A Success
Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital Foundation hosted its 21st Annual Gala, “Mardi Gras Gala”, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The sold-out event raised over $36K which will benefit the expansion of Ancillary Services on the former Golson Elementary School property.
In the past 22 years, the Foundation has contributed over two million dollars in support to add new services and equipment to Jackson Hospital.
Jill Miller, Executive Director, remarked, “We are so appreciative to all who attended this year’s gala. This event would not be successful without our volunteers, table sponsors and attendees. It is so fulfilling to see the community come together to benefit Jackson Hospital. Their support allows Jackson Hospital to provide first class healthcare to Jackson County and the surrounding area.”
A big thank you to our table sponsors:
GOLD DINNER SPONSORS
Anderson Columbia
*Chipola College*
*CRS Medical Benefits*
*Jackson Hospital*
SILVER DINNER SPONSORS
Chipola Medical Associates, LLC
Crown Healthcare Laundry Services
DHM-Melvin Engineering
Florida Public Utilities
Guilday Law
Gordon & Breaux
Joseph T. Sherrel, MD – North Florida Pediatrics
Linda Moseley
Ovation
Radiology Associates
Raymond James – Tom Powers
Regions Bank
Richard Brunner, MD(2)
The Crossing At Big Creek
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Velocity
BRONZE DINNER SPONSORS
A Wild Hair
Amber’s Therapeutic Massage
AON
Bacen & Jordan
Courtyard Healthcare Center
Gulf Coast Collection Bureau
Ducky Johnson House Movers
Emerald Coast Hospice
Enviva
First Commerce Credit Union
First Federal
IONSOUTH
KWB Pathology
Marianna Toyota
Mason & Blau Associates, Inc.
Torgersen & Causey
Truist
Valic
About Jackson Hospital Foundation:
Jackson Hospital Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to promote and develop the availability of quality healthcare at Jackson Hospital. The Foundation also strives to provide charitable, medical, scientific, education and research aid in the form of property and services for the community through Jackson Hospital.
Foundation benefactors are greatly appreciated!
Jill Miller, is the Executive Director of the Foundation and works with Georganne Sherrel producing four significant community events each year.
For more information on how you can participate in Foundation activities or to discuss endowing the Foundation, contact 850.718.2601.
The Jackson Hospital Foundation is a separate corporation from Jackson Hospital. The Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization established to pursue important community healthcare needs advanced by the care delivered through Jackson Hospital, promoting wellness in the community by funding health education, health promotion, and disease prevention. A copy of Jackson Hospital Foundation’s Official Registration and Financial Information may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free within the State. Registration with the State of Florida does not imply endorsement, approval or recommendation by the State. 1-800-435-7352.