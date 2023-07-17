Jackson Hospital Foundation’s Annual Gala A Success

Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital Foundation hosted its 21st Annual Gala, “Mardi Gras Gala”, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The sold-out event raised over $36K which will benefit the expansion of Ancillary Services on the former Golson Elementary School property.

In the past 22 years, the Foundation has contributed over two million dollars in support to add new services and equipment to Jackson Hospital.

Jill Miller, Executive Director, remarked, “We are so appreciative to all who attended this year’s gala. This event would not be successful without our volunteers, table sponsors and attendees. It is so fulfilling to see the community come together to benefit Jackson Hospital. Their support allows Jackson Hospital to provide first class healthcare to Jackson County and the surrounding area.”

A big thank you to our table sponsors:

GOLD DINNER SPONSORS

*Anderson Columbia*

*Chipola College*

*CRS Medical Benefits*

*Jackson Hospital*

SILVER DINNER SPONSORS

Chipola Medical Associates, LLC

Crown Healthcare Laundry Services

DHM-Melvin Engineering

Florida Public Utilities

Guilday Law

Gordon & Breaux

Joseph T. Sherrel, MD – North Florida Pediatrics

Linda Moseley

Ovation

Radiology Associates

Raymond James – Tom Powers

Regions Bank

Richard Brunner, MD(2)

The Crossing At Big Creek

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Velocity

BRONZE DINNER SPONSORS

A Wild Hair

Amber’s Therapeutic Massage

AON

Bacen & Jordan

Courtyard Healthcare Center

Gulf Coast Collection Bureau

Ducky Johnson House Movers

Emerald Coast Hospice

Enviva

First Commerce Credit Union

First Federal

IONSOUTH

KWB Pathology

Marianna Toyota

Mason & Blau Associates, Inc.

Torgersen & Causey

Truist

Valic

About Jackson Hospital Foundation:

Jackson Hospital Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to promote and develop the availability of quality healthcare at Jackson Hospital. The Foundation also strives to provide charitable, medical, scientific, education and research aid in the form of property and services for the community through Jackson Hospital.

Foundation benefactors are greatly appreciated!

Jill Miller, is the Executive Director of the Foundation and works with Georganne Sherrel producing four significant community events each year.

For more information on how you can participate in Foundation activities or to discuss endowing the Foundation, contact 850.718.2601.

The Jackson Hospital Foundation is a separate corporation from Jackson Hospital. The Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization established to pursue important community healthcare needs advanced by the care delivered through Jackson Hospital, promoting wellness in the community by funding health education, health promotion, and disease prevention. A copy of Jackson Hospital Foundation’s Official Registration and Financial Information may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free within the State. Registration with the State of Florida does not imply endorsement, approval or recommendation by the State. 1-800-435-7352.