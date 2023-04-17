Jackson Hospital Foundation presented Jackson Hospital’s Infusion Center with a new celebratory bell for patients to ring after completing treatments. The wall cling accompanying the bell reads, “No matter your Victory large or small, ring the bell to share them all!”

Jackson Hospital’s Infusion Center is located inside the Hudnall Medical Building. The center offers convenience for patients who require frequent infusions of medications, including those with central lines. We work with a diverse population of patients, such as: Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, patients with blood disorders such as hemophilia, patients requiring intravenous antibiotics and other patients who require intravenous treatments but are not hospitalized.

For more information on the services provided at the Infusion Center, please call 850.718.2805.

Pictured from left to right: Disiree Curry, RN; Christina Davis, Office Manager; Jill Miller, Jackson Hospital Foundation Executive Director; Samantha Brown, Reimbursement Analyst; Jeremy Harrell, RN