Jackson Hospital Employee of The Year

February 1, 2024- Marianna, FL – Wendi Johnson is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. Wendi has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for almost nine years.

Wendi was chosen for coming to the aid of a three-week-old baby who was brought to the ER with possible constipation. After the x-ray, it was obvious that the baby’s condition was something much more serious. Wendi continued caring for this baby all the way to Pensacola with EMS. Wendi went above and beyond and shed many tears in order for this baby to be cared for and comforted.

Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, stated, “Wendi is an outstanding employee. She never hesitates to help when extra coverage is needed in the ER, as well as taking shifts in other departments on her week off.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter a celebration with administration and all employees is held to recognize the top nominees at which time Employee of the Quarter is named.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Wendi and thanks her along with every employee, volunteer, and medical staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visitwww.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility and is proud of its most recent recognition, the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program and awarded Baby Friendly distinction. Received the Florida Award by ACHA and the Florida Department of Health for Safely Reducing Primary C-sections. CMS Four Star Patient Survey Rating for 2021.