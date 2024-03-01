Jackson Hospital Employee of the Year

Wendi Johnson, RN, Named Employee of The Year

March 1, 2024 Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital is thrilled to announce that Wendi Johnson, RN has been named the Employee of the Year 2023. Wendi has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for almost six years and is a true testament to the hospital’s commitment to excellence in patient care.

Wendi was taken by surprise when named the 2023 Employee of the Year at a celebration held in February. She commented, “I am honored to be chosen for this award when there are so many other deserving employees. I could not do what I do without my amazing team. As a small hospital, not only are we co-workers, we are family. Nursing is not only a job for me, but a passion.” Wendi was chosen for coming to the aid of a three-week-old baby who was brought to the ER with possible constipation. After the x-ray, it was obvious that it was something much more serious. Wendi continued caring for this baby all the way to Pensacola with EMS. She went above and beyond and shed many tears in order for this baby to be cared for and comforted.

Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, stated, “Wendi is an outstanding employee, always going above and beyond. She truly cares so much for the patients who visit our Emergency Department. We are proud to have her as part of our team at Jackson Hospital.”

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each year, a celebration with Administration and all employees is held to name the Employee of The Year. The Employee of the Year is chosen by the Employee Leadership Council from the previously recognized Employees of the Quarter.

Jackson Hospital is proud to have Wendi as a part of its team and is grateful for her unwavering dedication to patient care. Congratulations, Wendi, on this well-deserved honor.

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.

Photo Caption: Jill Miller(left), Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, presents Employee of The Year 2023 check to Wendi Johnson, RN(right).