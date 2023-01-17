Jackson Hospital Announces New Year’s Baby

Jackson Hospital’s New Year Baby Arrives

January 17, 2023 , Marianna, FL. Jackson Hospital presents its 2023 New Year’s baby, Ryleigh Dionis Thomas, daughter of Ms. Roeshia Sims and Mr. Adrian Thomas.

Board certified OB/GYN, Dr. Orlando Muniz, FACOG, delivered 5lbs 14 oz. Ryleigh on January 1 at 10:06AM. Dr. Muniz, along with Michelle Baber, APRN, and Jackie Bard, APRN practice OB/GYN in the Hudnall Medical Building office location, 4230 Hospital Drive, Suite 209, Marianna, Florida, and can be reached at (850) 526-6711.

Jackson Hospital presented Ryleigh and her parents with a cartload of goodies. Jackson Hospital provided a case of diapers, wipes, and a $100 Walmart Gift Card. A community member gifted a beautiful handmade blanket as she does for every New Year’s baby born at Jackson Hospital.

Melanie Sellers, RN, Jackson Hospital’s Director of Maternal Care says, “We are so proud to welcome Ryleigh Dionis to our community and wish only the best for a bright future for her.” OB/GYN physicians, Dr. Orlando Muniz along with Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Leisa Bailey of Bonifay, FL, deliver over 400 babies a year at Jackson Hospital, the region’s only community hospital with obstetric services.

The four board-certified Pediatricians on staff at Jackson Hospital are Dr. Doyle Bosse, Dr. Melissa Caraballo, Dr. George Sanchez, Dr. Tom Sherrel and Dr. MaryBeth Melvin.

Jackson Hospital offers full-service OB/GYN care and would be proud to be part of your family. Jackson Hospital is one of only two statutory rural hospitals in Florida continuing to offer obstetric (OB) services. Director of Maternal/Child Services, Mrs. Melanie Sellers, RN, says “We are so proud to be the friendly, community hospital offering OB; each new baby brings a bright future for the greater Jackson County region.”

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility and is proud of its most recent recognition, the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program, awarded Baby Friendly distinction and received the Florida Award by ACHA and the Florida Department of Health for Safely Reducing Primary CSections

Caption: Jackson Hospital’s New Year’s Baby, Ryleigh Dionis Thomas and her parents are pictured with, from left, Dr. Mary Beth Melvin and Dr. Orlando Muniz.