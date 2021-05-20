Jackson Hospital announces March and April 2021 Employees of The Month

Jackson Hospital congratulates Christina Davis, Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties Medical Oncology/Hematology Office Manager being named March 2021 Employee of The Month and Samantha Brown with the Jackson Hospital Infusion Center as April 2021 Employee of The Month.

In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Ms. Davis and Ms. Brown with the award as a luncheon will be held at a later date. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Ms. Davis was recognized for researching ways to assist with the reimbursement cost of Chemotherapy Drugs. She developed a process that has resulted in significant savings for the hospital.

Ms. Brown assisted a patient who was very emotional and worried that she would be unable to pay the clinic bill due to other household bills coming due. Ms. Brown went to the clinic and paid the patient’s balance concerned that the patient may discontinue treatment due to lack of funds. These kind and selfless acts speak to the integrity of the staff at Jackson Hospital.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, is produced by Media Partners™. Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Christina Davis and Samantha Brown and thanks them along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.