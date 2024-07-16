July 16, 2024– Jackson Hospital announces a new service by Chelsey Durgin, MD. Dr. Durgin is a fellowship trained knee and hip replacement specialist. He led Jackson Hospital’s OR team of specially trained staff, performing a knee replacement procedure using the First Smart Knee Implant, Persona IQ, in our area.

Persona IQ features implantable sensor technology that records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data from the knee implant to a patient’s personal base station at home. The data is then securely delivered to a HIPAA compliant cloud-based platform and can be accessed by the patient and their surgeon. Persona IQ will work together with mymobility®, a remote care management platform that tracks pre- and post-operative mobility metrics. Currently, there are over 5000 Persona IQ devices that have been implanted nationwide.

Dr. Durgin is affiliated with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic. His Marianna office is located at 3051 Sixth Street. For more information or to inquire about making an appointment, please call 850-526-3236.

Jackson Hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.