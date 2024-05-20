Ceria Thomas, RN, Named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

May 20, 2024- Marianna, FL – Ceria Thomas, RN, is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. Ceria is a part of the Emergency Department team and has been with Jackson Hospital for over four years.

Ceria was chosen for assisting a patient who didn’t have the money for their COPD inhaler. The money was given to the pharmacy to pre-pay for the patient’s medication.

Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, stated, “Ceria is another example of our outstanding staff. She stepped up to assist a patient who was in need. Ceria is a dedicated employee and very kind to her patients and co-workers.”

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter a celebration with administration and all employees is held to recognize the top nominees at which time Employee of the Quarter is named.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Ceria and thanks her along with every employee, volunteer, and medical staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.