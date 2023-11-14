Angie Rohlfing Named Jackson Hospital’s

Star Employees of the Quarter

November 13, 2023- Marianna, FL – Angie Rohlfing was recently named Jackson Hospital’s Star Employee of the Quarter. Angie has been with Jackson Hospital’s Case Management Department for just over a year and has consistently gone above and beyond for her patients.

One recent example of Angie’s exceptional service occurred when she located a patient’s walker that had been left behind when he was transferred to Gulf Coast. Angie then drove the walker to the patient on her own time so that he wouldn’t have to replace it.

Angie’s dedication to her patients is evident in everything she does. She is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that her patients receive the best possible care. Her nomination for Star Employee of the Quarter was well-deserved.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter a celebration with administration and all employees is held to recognize the top nominees at which time the Star Employee of the Quarter is named.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Angie and thanks her along with every employee, volunteer, and medical staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility and is proud of its most recent recognition, the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program and awarded Baby Friendly distinction. Received the Florida Award by ACHA and the Florida Department of Health for Safely Reducing Primary C-sections. CMS Four Star Patient Survey Rating for 2021