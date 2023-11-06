MARCEY MORGAN NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

November 6, 2023 – Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida, has announced the appointment of Marcey Morgan as its new Chief Financial Officer. Morgan brings a wealth of healthcare financial knowledge to the role, having worked in the industry for over 20 years.

Morgan is originally from Graceville, Florida, and graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She furthered her education at Troy University, where she earned her Master of Business Administration.

Before joining Jackson Hospital, Morgan served as the Controller of Northwest Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She has also held various other financial leadership positions.

Morgan lives in Chipley with her two daughters, Sydney and Abigail. She enjoys spending time with her daughters, reading and volunteering with the youth at First Baptist Church of Chipley.

Jackson Hospital is excited to welcome Marcey Morgan to its team. Her experience and expertise will be invaluable as the hospital continues to grow and provide excellent care to its patients.

