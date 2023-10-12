Brooke Donaldson Named as Board Member of Florida Hospital Association

October 12, 2023 – Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, has been named as a board member of the Florida Hospital Association. The announcement was made at the association’s annual meeting last week in Orlando.

“I am honored to be a representative of rural hospitals on the FHA Board of Trustees,” said Donaldson. “The Florida Hospital Association is so supportive of the rural hospital community in our state, and I look forward to being a part of this association.” Donaldson was also reappointed to serve on the FHA Policy Committee and reappointed to Chair of the FHA Rural Hospital Committee.

Donaldson has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, and she is a passionate advocate for rural hospitals. As a Rural Hospital Trustee, Donaldson will represent the interests of rural hospitals on the FHA Board of Trustees. She will also work to promote the FHA’s mission of advocating for the best possible healthcare for all Floridians.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility and is proud of its most recent recognition, the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program and awarded Baby Friendly distinction. Jackson Hospital has been awarded a 5 Star National Recognition by Healthgrades for Vaginal Delivery Care, Received the Florida Award by ACHA and the Florida Department of Health for Safely Reducing Primary CSections