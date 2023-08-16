Ann Marie Silcox and Leigh Ann Spooner Named Jackson Hospital’s

Star Employees of the Quarter

August 14, 2023- Marianna, FL – Ann Marie Silcox and Leigh Ann Spooner are named Jackson Hospital’s Star Employees of the Quarter. Ann Marie has been with Jackson Hospital for five years and Leigh Ann, eight.

Ann Marie and Leigh Ann are recognized for assisting an elderly patient who was in the process of being admitted to the hospital and needed to secure his automobile. His automobile was missing several windows, so Ann Marie and Leigh Ann sealed the windows with plastic to protect the car. This kind gesture helped the patient feel much more comfortable that his car was secure.

Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, stated, “Ann Marie and Leigh Ann are outstanding employees and always go above and beyond for our patients.”

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter a celebration with administration and all employees is held to recognize the top nominees at which time the Star Employee of the Quarter is named.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Ann Marie and Leigh Ann and thanks them along with every employee, volunteer, and medical staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.