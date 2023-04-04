Iris Williams Obit

The beautiful Iris Camellia Cleveland Williams, 79, of Chipley, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Bonifay Nursing home, with her sweet devoted Granddaughter Kay, by her side.

Camellia was born to Hugh and Doris Cleveland April 15, 1943 in Brunswick, Georgia. The eldest daughter of five siblings, her childhood was spent in Elberton and Hartwell, Georgia before her family moved to Cocoa and then Chipley, Florida. She attended Chipley (Washington Co.) High School where she was a member of the Beta club and earning her diploma, the Class of 1961. She was a homemaker, a devoted daughter, a sister, cousin and a loving mother to her three children. Camellia was a creative and talented artist who put great care and detail into all her works. As an adult she continued to develop her art education and unique style through the years before her health declined.

Camellia, who preferred to be called Iris in her later years, was a charming, strong-willed woman with an incredible witty sense of humor. Her creativity, view of life and storytelling will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Her strength and beauty were to be admired and never forgotten.

Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Dorsey and Doris Welborn Cleveland, her beloved brother, Hugh Cleveland and cherished son, Kevin Williams.

Iris Camellia is survived by two daughters: Renea Williams Stephens, of Gainesville, Texas and Linda Larson and her husband, Shane, of Santa Clara, Utah; seven grandchildren; Kay Snell Long, husband Clint Long, Maria Stephens, Robert Stephens, Riley Rabasco and husband Keith Kenyon, Brad Gardner, Sara Andrews, and Kevin Andrews. Iris Camellia, aka Granny, also had 9 great-grandchildren; Levi, Ava, Kyra, Lila, Annabelle, Nola Mae, Parker, Ava-Kay and Dally. She is also survived by her siblings, Pat Cleveland of Morris, Alabama and Jan Cleveland Morris, of Hartwell, Georgia; brother, Tommy Cleveland, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia along with 5 nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday April 15, 11:00 am at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. The family will then attend the interment at the Galilee cemetery in Graceville immediately after the service. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Sullivans Bed and Breakfast in Chipley that afternoon after all services are completed. The wearing of Iris Camellia’s favorite color purple is encouraged.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for and loved Ms. Williams, there are too many to number. In lieu flowers the family suggests donating to the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center Patient Activity Department and or your local mental health support center to best honor her memory