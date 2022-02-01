Imogene Syfrett Obit

Imogene Syfrett passed away January 29, 2022 at the age of 93. Imogene Mitchell was born on July 22, 1928. She married John Paul (JP) Syfrett on November 12, 1944, and moved to White Oak where she lived for over 70 years. She was the mother of eight children – Otis, Rebecca, Wesley, Brenda, Wallace, Jacob, Julia and Sandra. She and JP raised their eight children in the White Oak community where they farmed and raised livestock for many years. She was a talented seamstress, and learned to quilt in her eighties. She was a fabulous cook and gardener, and could pick and shell peas quicker than anyone. She will be remembered for her love as a mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother by her family of 107, 15 – Children & Spouses, 30 – Grandchildren, 48 – Great Grandchildren, and 12 – Great-Great Grandchildren.

She is preceded by her parents; Otis and Mary Julia (Webb) Mitchell, her husband; John Paul (JP) Syfrett, 3 brothers; Roscoe Mitchell, William Mitchell and Robert Mitchell and two son-in-laws; Alan Williams and David Riley. She is survived by her 4 sons; Otis Syfrett and wife Frances Geraldine, Wesley Syfrett and wife Joyce K., Wallace Austin Syfrett and Jachob Lewis Syfrett and wife Sheila, her 4 daughters; Rebecca Williams, Brenda Walsingham and husband Reed, Julia Hosig and husband Chris and Sandra Riley, her brother; Bunyon Mitchell, her two sisters; Geraldine Messick and Jeffie Mae Palmer, 30 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service for Mrs. Imogene will be held 11:00A.M., Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Wausau First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Larry Justice and Rev. Wesley Syfrett officiating. Interment will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00A.M. prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net