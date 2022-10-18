Iduma Hicks Obit

Iduma Hicks, 93 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Iduma was born on November 4, 1928 to Stephen and Mamie Tharp Anderson. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, Iduma was a faithful member of Bonnett Pond Community Church. She enjoyed sewing, canning, and spending time in the outdoors fishing. Iduma was a wonderful cook and her family and friends will remember her as the best cook God ever created. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Stephen and Mamie Anderson; daughter: Ann Pettis; brothers: Thomas Willie Anderson, Charles Franklin Anderson, George Carlton Anderson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Rev. Corbin Hicks of Vernon, Florida; two daughters: Martha Jean Hicks Owens (Gerald Thomas) of Wausau, Florida, Sue Harrell (Jerry) of Chipley, Florida; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2PM Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Bonnett Pond Community Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns, Rev. Danny Jackson, and Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.