Ida Silvia Obit

Ida Louise Silvia of Sunny Hills, Florida passed into the loving arms of our savior, in the early morning hours of September 8th 2022.

Ida was born May 17, 1924 in East Providence, Rhode Island to Frank and Mary (Mikolajewski) Robalisky. A resident of the Florida Panhandle since 2001, coming from Cape Coral, Florida, she was a faithful member of Sunny Hills Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Mary Robalisky & two brothers.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Silvia of Sunny Hills, Florida; and her daughters: Pamela Leppala and husband Jim, of North Fort Myers, Florida and Valerie Molloy of Jamestown, Rhode Island and many beloved grandpets, two nieces and one nephew.