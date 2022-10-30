Ida Marie Pettis Obit

Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd Sr. and Ida Mae Gay; beloved husband: James Levon Pettis; brothers: Floyd Gay Jr., John Wayne Gay Sr., Tommy Gay; sisters: Lois Lamb, Frankie Molinaro, Linda Barfield, Ramona Phillips, Joann Hare.

She is survived by her daughter: Stephanie Mazzullo of Chipley, Florida; sisters: Betty Pruett (Johnny) of Ponce de Leon, Florida; Helen Nowlin (Joe) of Westville, Florida, Pat Aufenthie of Bruce, Florida, Barbara Goodman of Washington County, Florida; brothers: George Gay of Bruce, Florida, Stevie Gay of Bruce, Florida; grandchildren: Brianna Mazzullo, Peyton Mazzullo, Makinzie Mazzullo; four great grandsons; three great granddaughters and one great granddaughter on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Bruce Assembly of God Church in Bruce, Florida with Pastor Mike Presley officiating. Interment will follow in Barfield Cemetery in Wausau, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The friends will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.