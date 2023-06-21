Terrie Daughtry, and her therapy dog, Bennie Frank, were featured storytellers for Chipley Methodist Church’s recent summer fun day. Bennie Frank, who Terrie describes as an Alabama Common Dog, won over the audience with his tricks and a sing along. The audience gave Bennie Frank lots of pets and hugs as Terrie read his book, I, Bennie Frank, A Stray Dog’s Tale. You can follow Bennie Frank’s adventure on Instagram at I Bennie Frank. His children’s book is available online from Amazon, Archway Publishing, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart.