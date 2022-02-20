Hurdis Hancil Rudd Obit

Hancil Rudd, 88 of Alford, FL went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2022 at West Florida Hospital- Covenant Care Wing in Pensacola, Fl surrounded by his loving family.

Hurdis was born on December 17, 1933 in Cottondale, FL to Angus Edward Rudd and Mary Ellen Haddock. Hurdis was a very devout Christian and was a member of Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, he served his country and retired in the United States Airforce. After service, he did Logistics for the State Of Florida. Hurdis was a gifted mechanic and could fix anything he put his hands on. In his spare time he loved to be outdoors farming. Hurdis always took the opportunity to do something for someone. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family and loved them dearly.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Abbie Gail Rudd; parents: Angus and Mary Ellen Rudd; son: Adam Rudd; brothers: Angus Elmo Rudd, James Homer Rudd; sister: Ruby Lee Pettis.

He is survived by his sons: Steve Rudd (Bobbi) of Alford, FL, Stan Rudd (Jennifer) of Chipley, FL; daughter: Ginger Rudd of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Derek Rudd, Ashley Seekins (KJ), Dustin Abbott, Laci Laney, Stacey Pyle (Chris); great grandchildren: Tanna, Daniel, Ashton, Emma, Seth, Jonah, Kaede, Isla; fur grandbabies: Harley, Dyna, Chi Chi, Destini, Sadie

Graveside Service will be held 11 AM Monday, February 21, 2022 at Sapp Church Cemetery in Cottondale, FL with Bro. Danny Jackson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 9:30-10:30 Monday, February 21, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home.