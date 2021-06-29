Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in three counties in July

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in three counties in July (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Bay County

July 17 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Escambia County

July 21 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A in Molino

July 28 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Langley Bell 4-H Center

3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Santa Rosa County

July 7 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Santa Rosa County Extension Services

6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton

July 14 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.

Youth between 12 and 17 years old who successfully complete a hunter safety course can learn more about conservation and experience hunting through the FWC’s Youth Hunting Program. Check out the calendar for safe, educational, mentored youth hunts. In addition, hunter safety course graduates can participate in the Youth Hunter Education Challenge program. YHEC events are designed to teach youth aged 18 and younger about leadership, safety and conservation while building skills and knowledge related to hunting, map and compass, wildlife identification and target shooting. Find and register for YHEC events.