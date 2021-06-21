Hudson obit

Mr. Malcum Charles Hudson, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1933, in New Brockton, Alabama, to the late Dan and Dencie Jackson Hudson.

In addition to his parents, Malcum was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Carole Hudson, two brothers, Doug Hudson, and Ray Hudson and three sisters, Helen Jolley, Mildred Downing, and Voncile Hudson.

Mr. Hudson is survived by two sons, Harris Lane Hudson of Bonifay, FL, and Michael Glenn Hudson of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Michael Edward Hudson, and Christopher Thomas Hudson; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.