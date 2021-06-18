Howell obit

Sherry L. Howell went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

She was born on July 25, 1959 in Tampa, FL, to the late Quinton Lee Johnson and Lena Bell (Baker) Johnson.

Sherry’s life was devoted to loving and taking care of the love of her life, Leslie. She had a sweet spirit that shown through even more the past 3 ½ years. Sherry’s sweet spirit and laughter will be missed by all who loved her.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother in law, Johnnie E. Howell Jr.

Survivors include, her loving husband of 40 years Leslie Howell of Chipley, FL, brothers, Gary Johnson and Robert Johnson, daughter, Barbie Stephens (Tyler Toole), granddaughter, Brooke Wolford, grandsons, Tyler Doman and Trevor Doman, sister in laws, Janie Peel (Ronnie Peel), Esther Sapp (JW Sapp), Mary Sanders (Cecil Sanders).

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with funeral service to follow. Reverend Tim Hall will officiate. Interment will be held at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.