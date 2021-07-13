Wilbur Eugene Hood, age 76, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Florida with his family at his side.

Born in Chipley, Florida, on September 24, 1944, to Wilbur Glenn and Jewel Eldris Hood. Wilbur was raised in Westville, Florida, and was a member of the Holmes County High School graduating class of 1962. He went on to earn an accounting degree from the University of West Florida. Moving to Tallahassee in 1970 to begin his career in state government, Wilbur would also go on to become the proud father of three children. He and his family still made many trips back to his hometown due to his appreciation of the area. After retiring, Wilbur enjoyed spending time with family and friends. While a reserved and private man, people who knew Wilbur enjoyed his sharp wit and knew of his love and pride for his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his brother Robin. He is survived by his two brothers Russell ‘Bunk’ (Carolyn) Hood and Raymond Hood; his three children Eric (Brehan) Hood, Wilbur Steven Hood, and Stephanie (Brady) Lyon and four grandchildren Madeline, Christopher, Claire, and Caroline.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Ponce de Leon in Holmes County, Florida, with Rev. Larry McGowan officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local hospice organization or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.