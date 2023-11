On Friday 11/10/2023, Roulhac Middle School gave tribute to our Veterans, everyone was welcomed by RMS Principal Nancy Holly, music by the RMS Band, Presentation of Colors by the CHS JROTC, Prayer by Luke Kincaid, National Anthem by the CHS Ensemble, Pledge of Allegiance lead by Warren McSwain, Veteran Day Remarks by Staff Sergeant Greg Hammond, and the Veterans introduced themselves and their family at the podium.