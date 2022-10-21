Homer Don Bozarth Obit

Homer Don Bozarth, 93 of Chipley, passed from this life on October 16, 2022 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Homer was born on May 8, 1929 and was married to Helen Meek in 1952. He retired as manager of Hy-Vee Food Store in Fairfield, Iowa in 1985. He was an employee of Hy-Vee for 31 years. He and his wife moved to Panama City, Florida in 1991.

Homer served his country in the United States Air Force and was a life member of AmVets Post 7 in Chipley,Florida. He loved to give back to his community and serve the local veterans in any capacity he could. Homer enjoyed playing golf and watching baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife: Helen Louise Bozarth; eight siblings.

He is survived by his two sons: Jim Bozarth of Chipley, Florida, Don Bozarth of Graceville, Florida; two grandsons: Dylan Bozarth and Jared Bozarth.

A celebration of life will be held 11AM Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Tommy Barnes officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

There will be a special reception for family and friends of the Bozarth family after the funeral at the Chipley, Florida AmVets Post 007 immediately following the funeral service