Homebuyer education class

Thursday, May 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna.

This course is designed to help you better understand the home buying process, analyze your personal financial and credit situation, and learn basic home care and maintenance techniques to maintain the value of your home and save money on repairs. Completion of this course satisfies the homeownership education requirement for the SHIP and USDA Rural Development programs. The Florida Cooperative Extension Service is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.

Per UF policy, all attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no-walk-ins are permitted. For more information, class schedules, or to register, please call the Holmes County Extension Office, (850) 547-1108, or the Jackson County Extension Office, (850) 482-9620, or visit https://tinyurl.com/FCSCalendarOfEvents. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact either Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request. The University of Florida (UF), Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS), UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution authorized to provide educational information without discrimination with respect to race, creed, color, religion, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, political opinions or affiliations.