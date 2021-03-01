HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 106 E Byrd Ave., Bonifay.

This course is designed to help you better understand the home buying process, analyze your personal financial and credit situation, and learn basic home care and maintenance techniques to maintain the value of your home and save money on repairs. Completion of this course satisfies the homeownership education requirement for the SHIP and USDA Rural Development programs. The Florida Cooperative Extension Service is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.

Per UF policy, all attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no-walk-ins are permitted. Please call the Jackson County Extension Office, (850) 482-9620, or the Holmes County Extension Office, (850) 547-1108, to register. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact either Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.