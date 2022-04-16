Holy Week by way of Chipley Florida. “The dynamic entry” to Jerusalem on the back of a colt some 2000 years ago was reality. That moment in time is fixed by the profits in our bibles. The happenings told in Mark’s gospel in the 13 and 14th chapter were brought forth by local church pastor’s. The attendee’s listened, to praise music performed in reverence of the, “Lamb of God.” Each participating church brought food for thought and for sharing a luncheon directly following the sermonettes. Gods timing graces us by our acknowledgment of what he has done. The last breath with a reminder by the Lord, “It is finished.”